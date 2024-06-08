Liverpool in pole, ready to make move to sign £17m-£21m player – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Feyenoord star Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the Dutch club’s youth system, the 23-year-old has flourished his career under the Reds’ new manager Arne Slot’s guidance at De Kuip over the last few years.

The defender enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring eight goals and registering five assists in 34 Eredivisie appearances and also kept 15 clean-sheets.

CO reports that Slot is willing to bring Geertruida with him at Anfield and Liverpool are already ready to make a move to purchase the defender.

Feyenoord are open to cashing-in on their academy graduate for a fee of around £17m-£21m so the Reds can acquire his service for a bargain deal this summer.

However, Tottenham are also interested in him and additionally, a few Serie A and Bundesliga clubs have expressed their intentions of signing him.

Hence, Liverpool are likely to face competition to purchase him but Slot factor has given the Reds an edge over their rivals in this race with Geertruida willing to play in the Premier League.

Following impressive displays in Eredivisie, Geertruida has secured his place in the Netherlands national team. Therefore, he is set to remain busy playing in the European Championship over the coming weeks and it has previously been mentioned that he doesn’t want any distraction from that.

So, he won’t make any move before the end of the tournament and Liverpool might have to wait before getting any potential deal done for him.