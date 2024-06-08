Report – Liverpool prepare deal, hold talks to sign £60m play breaker

Liverpool have reportedly held internal talks as they prepare a deal to sign FC Porto star Alan Varela this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Reds are reportedly seeking an upgrade to Wataru Endo ahead of next season and have been linked with a few midfielders in recent times. Ederson, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes have been mentioned as potential options with Varela on their radar as well.

FI reports that Liverpool have already held talks over a deal to sign the Argentinian after being impressed by his performances during their data-driven scouting mission in Portugal.

Varela has been compared to ex-Liverpool man Javier Mascherano following his ‘tigerish’ displays for Porto last term. The 22-year-old has a £60m release clause in his deal, therefore he won’t be a cheap option for the Reds should the Portuguese giants stay firm on their valuation.

Despite mounting a title charge last term, Liverpool couldn’t manage to go all the way. Hence, they are reportedly planning to reinforce the squad this summer to challenge for the Premier League once again next season.

The Anfield club are said to be prioritising signing a new centre-back but adding a new attacker to their squad is also on their wish-list.

Therefore, it remains to be seen what Liverpool’s summer budget is and how much they are planning to spend to purchase a new midfielder.

Varela is a play breaker cum deep-lying playmaker and is excellent at playing line-breaking passes in the center of the park.

The addition of the South American would reinforce Liverpool’s engine room however, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club eventually opt to lure him this summer.