Report – Liverpool propose shock swap deal to sign £85million star

Liverpool are plotting a shock swap deal to sign Brazilian international, Rodrygo, from Real Madrid.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Reds want to take advantage of the uncertain situation surrounding the Samba attacker to hire his services.

News – Liverpool now prepare £42.4million offer to sign player – Report

The Los Blancos have recently confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe and the arrival of the French international, along with Endrick, could force Rodrygo to move to the bench.

In such a scenario, Liverpool are intent on landing the South American but the asking is an obstacle.

The Catalan media outlet state that the European champions value their prized asset at more than 100 million euros (£85million).

To reduce the cost, Liverpool are proposing a shock swap deal that would see Trent Alexander-Arnold move to the Bernabeu and Rodrygo to Merseyside.

The England international was made the vice-captain of the Anfield club last year but he has not put pen to paper on a new contract as yet.

Therefore, instead of losing him on a Bosman next year, Liverpool plan to sell Trent to fund the transfer of Rodrygo.

Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, wants Alexander-Arnold to replace veteran defender, Dani Carvajal, in the right back position.

Arne Slot needs to find a long term replacement for Mohamed Salah and Rodrygo would be a top signing.

However, the Dutch manager must hold on to the assets he has in the current team and Trent Alexander-Arnold is without doubt one of them.

Would you trade Trent to get Rodrygo at Liverpool?