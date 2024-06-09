Liverpool ready millionaire offer to get ahead and sign “great player” – Report

Liverpool have top attackers in the squad but they need to reinforce the wide offensive positions, especially the right flank.

Mohamed Salah has been the first choice right winger for the past seven seasons and shockingly, we have never even had a quality cover for the Egyptian under Klopp.

The African superstar is still brilliant but past his prime and therefore, the RW position must be reinforced soon, preferably this summer.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are readying an offer to hire the services of Chilean international, Dario Osorio.

According to La Tercera, the Reds are preparing a ‘millionaire offer’ worth $8-$10million to lure the 20-year-old winger from Midtjylland.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are thinking of getting ahead to to sign Osorio.

Sporting director, Ove Pedersen, who brought Osorio to Denmark, has praised the player but refused to comment on any potential offers. He stated:

“You will understand that we cannot comment on possible offers for our players. We cannot advance anything. Simply put, this is not the way we work.”

“I can only tell you that Dario Osorio is a great player and has had a great season.”

Last season, the South American started 6 games in the Super Liga and netted 5 goals. Then, in the Championship round, he scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in 9 appearances to help Midtyjylland win the Danish title.

For Chile, so far, the youngster has started 2 games for the senior national and side and scored a goal, against France in March this year.

