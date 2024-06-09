Liverpool now prepare £42.4million offer to sign player – Report

Another day, another story on Atalanta star, Ederson, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a story from Italy stating the Reds have been made aware that the Bergamo club would consider offers of at least 50 million euros for their midfielder.

Now, as per an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, Liverpool are preparing an offer of around 45-50 million euros (£42.4million) to sign Ederson this summer.

The news source claim La Dea do not want to offload their star midfielder but the Reds are intent on getting his signing done.

As far as the competition is concerned, it is reported that the likes of Man United, Newcastle United and German champions, Bayer Leverkusen, are also looking to lure the 24-year-old star.

Liverpool’s move for Ederson may depend on the future of another Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners.

If the Dutch international ends up leaving, then the Europa League champions would press hard to keep the Brazilian.

On the other hand, if Koopmeiners stays at Atalanta, then the Serie A side may not block the departure of Ederson, who will take part in the Copa America for the Selecao this summer.

Liverpool, United and Leverkusen need long term replacements for their veteran defensive midfielders, Endo, Casemiro and Xhaka, respectively.

Newcastle already have a top DM in the form of Bruno Guimaraes but he is linked with a move away from St. James’ Park.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.