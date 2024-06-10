Liverpool eager to secure signing of £60m playmaker – Report

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Crystal Palace star, Eberechi Eze, this summer, as per Graeme Bailey.

The 25-year-old started the last season slowly but following the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the new boss, he displayed impressive performances during the business end and eventually helped his side finish in the top half of the table.

After showcasing glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, he has forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming European Championships.

Reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has claimed that Liverpool are keen on purchasing Eze and they could look to make a swoop over the coming weeks.

The Englishman has a £60m release clause in his current contract so Liverpool will have to spend a big fee to acquire his services ahead of next season.

However, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also expressed their interest in signing him, therefore, the Merseyside club will have to overcome tough competition from their rivals to get any potential deal done.

Eze is comfortable playing in the creative central attacking midfield role but is also efficient in the left-wing position. He is a technically sound player and has the ability to glide past opposition defenders with ease.

He netted 11 goals in last Premier League campaign for the Eagles, including a winner in April at Anfield to end Jurgen Klopp’s title charge.

The Palace star is excellent at taking set-pieces and penalties, hence, he could be a great coup for Liverpool if they secure his signature.

However, the Reds are currently well-resourced in their creative midfield setup having revamped the department last summer by signing Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch.

Have your say – Should Liverpool pay £60m to sign Eberechi Eze?