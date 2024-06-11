Liverpool ready signing of £59m star and club agrees to sell – Report

As per reports in Italy, Liverpool are plotting the signing of Teun Koopmeiners and Atalanta are prepared to sell their prized asset for the right price.

A few days ago, Tutto Atalanta revealed that the Reds are ready to make a solid offer to sign the Dutch international, who is valued at £59m by La Dea.

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Bergamo club are willing to discuss midfielder’s departure and will sit at the table to negotiate at the starting price of 60 million euros.

The Milan based media outlet have mentioned that the Serie A side will only sell one of Koopmeiners and Ederson from their midfield this summer.

It is reported that Koopmeiners is the closest to leaving Atalanta, Liverpool and Juventus like the player and are willing to sign him.

The 26-year-old star was a key member of Gasperini’s squad that won the Europa League title last season.

Liverpool were the only team to beat Atalanta in the competition, that too in their own backyard, but were eliminated due to a dismal display in the first leg of the last eight at Anfield.

Koopmeiners started 29 games in the Italian league last term and directly contributed in 17 goals (12 goals and 5 assists) i.e. more goal contributions than our midfielders.

At Anfield, Szoboszlai mainly featured in the most advanced midfield position but only managed to score 3 goals in the Premier League.

