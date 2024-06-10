Club ready to offer £68m star to Liverpool in exchange to sign Diaz – Report

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Raphinha in a part-exchange deal to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool this summer, as per a recent Spanish report.

The Blaugrana club are seemingly planning to reinforce their left-wing position this summer as they don’t have many dynamic options in that department with Diaz being mentioned as a key target.

Citing TDF as the main source, Nacional reports that Barcelona are preparing to present an offer to Liverpool to sign the Colombian and they are planning to include Raphinha in a part-exchange deal.

The Catalan giants are looking to reinforce their squad by using ‘creative formulas’ amid their financial issues so they are aiming to include the Brazilian in a swap deal with Liverpool interested in accepting this structured offer.

Diaz is valued at around £63.8m, while Barcelona value Raphinha at around £68m. Therefore, considering the two players’ valuation isn’t too far apart, a straight swap can happen should the two clubs accept to go forward.

Despite enjoying a promising start at Camp Nou in his debut season, Raphinha couldn’t find regular game-time last term following the emergence of Lamine Yamal. So, it seems Barcelona don’t want to keep an expensive player on the bench and are keen on removing him from the wage bill.

Raphinha is a talented player and has the quality to improve Liverpool if they purchase him. However, he is comfortable playing in the right flank and Diaz plays on the opposite side.

The Colombian is the best left-winger Liverpool currently have at the moment and considering they already have Mohamed Salah on the right, it doesn’t make sense to give up Diaz for Raphinha.

Hence, if the deal goes through then that would be perfect for Barcelona but it wouldn’t be a shrewd business from Liverpool’s point of view.