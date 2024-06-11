Report – Liverpool return to charge, could gain edge to finally sign £50m+ star

Liverpool have reportedly ‘come forward to probe’ Sporting CP over a deal to sign Goncalo Inacio this summer, as per A Bola.

The 22-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention ahead of the summer window after his emergence having showcased his qualities for the Lions over the last few years.

He is now a regular member of Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad and is likely to play a key role for them in the upcoming European Championship.

A Bola states that Manchester United are the ‘most interested’ club in Inacio and they have already opened ‘negotiation’ to learn about the details of purchasing him.

However, due to the uncertainty regarding their managerial situation, the Red Devils haven’t been able to push forward to seal the move.

The Portuguese outlet reports that Liverpool have been interested in Inacio to replace Joel Matip and have now returned and moved forward to secure the youngster’s signature.

United’s current managerial situation could give ‘some advantage’ to Liverpool to lure the defender with Sporting not wanting to sell their star man for anything less than £51m – which is his release clause.

Inacio is extremely comfortable playing out from the back and has the ability to play line-breaking passes from the deep. His addition would make Liverpool better with possession however, does he have the physicality to flourish as a centre-back in the Premier League? Only time will tell.

Nevertheless, whether the Merseyside club eventually decide to sign the Portugal international to strengthen their backline this summer remains to be seen.