Report – Liverpool ask conditions to sign £42.2million star

Liverpool have reportedly ‘asked for information’ to sign Atalanta star Ederson this summer, as per Tutto Atalanta.

After displaying promising performances for La Dea last term, helping his side win the Europa League, the 24-year-old has come under the radar of a few big clubs ahead of the summer window.

The Reds are reportedly planning to purchase a new midfielder to beef up that department and have seemingly registered their interest in the Brazilian.

TA states that Liverpool have already opened talks to ask for ‘information’ to sign the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they eventually decide to step up their efforts to acquire his service over the coming weeks.

Atalanta usually play hardball to sell their assets, hence it doesn’t look likely that they will allow Ederson to leave for cheap with they want a fee of around £42.2m.

La Dea star has recently said that he is not sure whether he will stay in Italy next season and hinted that he would be interested in playing in the Premier League. Therefore, Liverpool can manage to persuade him to join the club should they decide to push forward with this deal.

He said:

“I like Italy, I’ve adapted well, but I’m curious about the Premier League, so I don’t know. I’m still growing, so I don’t know if I’ll stay in Italy, I think I still have a lot to prove. But if I go somewhere else, it will be the same.”

Manchester United, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have also expressed their intentions of purchasing him, hence it is expected that Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition from their rivals to lure him to Anfield.

Ederson showcased his qualities for Atalanta last season and as a result, he has been called up for the Brazil national team to play in Copa America.