Liverpool intent on beating Man Utd to £34million signing – Report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong this summer, as per Sport Bild.

The German club enjoyed a stellar campaign under Xavi Alonso last season, winning the Bundesliga title and lifting the DFB Pokal – where Frimpong played a pivotal role, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

However, although the Dutchman displayed impressive performances for Leverkusen last term, the German side could be open to cashing-in on him as they are hoping to make a big sale this summer to bolster the transfer budget to reinforce other areas of the squad.

Liverpool are ‘very interested’ in purchasing the 23-year-old with the player having a £34m release clause in his current contract.

However, Manchester United are also keen on signing him and Bayern Munich have made contact to learn about the details of luring him but they are currently hesitant to get this deal done.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Frimpong since the arrival of Erik ten Hag as their manager. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether they eventually opt to push forward with a deal to acquire his service after deciding to keep the Dutch boss despite enduring a dire campaign last term.

Frimpong is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the right side, however, his best position is the right-wing-back position as he doesn’t have the necessary defensive nous to play in the right-back in back four.

But, Liverpool don’t play in the back three system, hence there is a doubt whether the Netherlands international will be the right option for the Reds to strengthen their squad this summer.