Liverpool offer £75million player in swap deal to sign £126.8million star – Decision made

Liverpool are intent on signing Rodrygo and after failing with a huge cash bid, the Reds have tried a swap deal.

According to Spanish source, Diario Madridista, the Los Blancos rejected an offer worth 120 million euros from the Reds for the Brazilian international.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool even offered Luis Diaz in a swap deal to sign Rodrygo but received a negative response.

Real Madrid have made their decision and want a fee of 150 million euros (£126.8million) to offload the South American winger this summer.

It is reported that Diaz is fast and lethal and would be a starter in many teams in the world, but not in Carlo Ancelotti’s Madrid.

Therefore, the European champions opted to reject the chance to sign the Colombian international, who is valued at around £75million by the Anfield side.

Rodrygo is naturally a winger but last season, he was mainly utilized in the center forward position and he found the net 17 times in all competitions.

On the other hand, Luis Diaz, who is also linked with a move to Barcelona, scored 13 goals for Liverpool while mainly featuring in his preferred left wing position.

Ideally, Arne Slot should hold onto the former Porto star, who is 27 and at his peak, and think about replacing Mohamed Salah, who is past his prime and will turn 32 this weekend.

