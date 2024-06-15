Liverpool have made contact to sign £19million Euro 2024 player – Report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact to sign VfB Stuttgart star Waldemar Anton this summer, as per Bild.

The 27-year-old displayed eye-catching performances for the German side last term, keeping 12 clean-sheets in 37 appearances in all competitions and also guiding his team to qualify for the Champions League.

Having showcased his qualities in the Bundesliga, he has been selected in the Germany squad by Julian Nagelsmann to play in the Euro and he was an unused substitute against Scotland last night.

Anton is ‘in demand’ in this transfer window following an impressive campaign last season with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest.

The Reds have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him before making a potential swoop over the coming weeks. Anton has a £19m release clause in his deal, therefore, Liverpool can manage to lure him for a bargain deal this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund have also moved for him, hence the PL side will have to overcome tough competition to convince the player to leave Germany.

Anton became Stuttgart’s captain following Wataru Endo’s move to the Merseyside club last summer so he has leadership qualities and adding an experienced character like him to their squad would help Liverpool replace Matip.

Having already signed Endo from Stuttgart, Liverpool may have a very good relationship with them and that could help get this deal done.

It remains to be seen whether the Anfield club will eventually decide to acquire Anton’s signature to strengthen their defense this summer.