Report – Liverpool submit £21.2million offer for signing – Decision made

Liverpool have reportedly submitted a formal offer worth around £21.2m to sign Monza goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, as per Tutto Sport.

The Reds’ star Caoimhim Kelleher is said to be looking to leave Anfield in search of regular playing time so the Merseyside club are seemingly exploring the market to purchase a new goalkeeper with James Trafford previously mentioned as a potential option.

Di Gregorio is now considered serious target. Liverpool already submitted two offers to sign the Italian and have recently launched their third bid worth around £21.2m.

Unfortunately, the Monza star has already given his word to Juventus, therefore, he has decided to reject a move to Anfield.

Di Gregorio enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, keeping 12 clean-sheets with a 78% saving-rate in 33 Serie A appearances. So, after being impressed by his recent displays, it is not surprising that the Reds moved in for the shot stopper.

However, Liverpool already have Alisson at their disposal and he is going to remain their first-choice goalkeeper next season.

Therefore, Di Gregorio is seemingly not too keen to play as a second fiddle to the Brazilian, hence he has decided to turn down a move to Anfield and join Juventus – where he will be the first-choice option.

Kelleher is a highly talented shot stopper and was extremely important for us last term when Alisson was out injured. His departure would be a big loss for Liverpool if they fail to adequately replace him.