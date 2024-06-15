Report – £42.3m star appears to have given green light to move to Liverpool

Liverpool are linked with Ederson dos Santos on almost daily basis but will they be able to get his signing done?

Last night, we covered a story stating the Reds are preparing to make an offer to sign the midfielder and Gasperini admitted it would be hard to hold on to him.

Today, Tutto Juve have come up with a report stating that the Anfield club have dropped plans to lure Koopmeiners and are instead moving to secure Ederson from Atalanta.

The Brazil international recently gave an interview in which he admitted that he would like to feature in the top flight of English football.

TJ comment on the player’s Premier League ambitions and state that Ederson ‘appears to have given the green light to a move to’ Liverpool.

The 24-year-old star is valued at around 50 million euros, £42.3m, by La Dea and after an impressive season, he is a wanted man in the market.

For now, the midfielder is focusing on the Brazilian national side, who will kick start their Copa America campaign later this month against Costa Rica.

The Selecao did not select former Liverpool DM, Fabinho, in the squad and also opted to drop Man Utd’s Casemiro, who was named the captain of the team last year.

Therefore, Ederson, has a strong chance of getting minutes in the center of the park for Brazil and Liverpool would have a keen eye on his performances.

He was world class in play breaking role in Atalanta’s Europa League winning campaign and would a be hit in England if he can perform at the same level.

