Liverpool hell-bent on signing £42m star – He’s now ready to snub Real Madrid

Liverpool are hell-bent on signing Lille center back, Leny Yoro, who is ready to snub a move to Real Madrid, as per reports.

According to TBR Football, the Reds are refusing to give up and are pressing hard to lure the French youngster this summer.

The news source claim the Los Blancos are favorites as the £42m star is willing to move to the Bernabeu.

However, reports in the Spanish media suggest that Yoro is prepared to reject the Los Blancos if they waste a lot of time.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the European champions do not want to meet the demands of Lille to sign the player, who can be snapped up for a free next year.

Therefore, they are hoping that Yoro would be patient and the Ligue 1 side will be forced to drop their asking price.

As per MD, Yoro has proposals from France and England he does not ‘want to wait’ for Real Madrid, who hope the 18-year-old will replace skipper, Nacho.

If the Spanish champions drag the transfer saga for far too long without reaching an agreement with Lille, then the teenager would ‘accept’ other proposals.

Yoro regularly started last term and helped his team earn a place in the UEFA Champions League for the next campaign.

The Anfield side have to sign a replacement for Matip this summer and soon, they will have to replace skipper, Van Dijk, in the central defense.

