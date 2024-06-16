Report – Liverpool ‘above all’ willing to finally sign £34m center forward

Liverpool were heavily linked with Juventus center forward, Kenan Yildiz, in the winter transfer window and once again, the Turkish starlet is in the lime light.

Back in January, reports in Italy indicated that the Merseysiders were pushing to lure the 19-year-old from the Old Lady.

News – Report – Liverpool submit £21.2million offer for signing – Decision made

As per the latest update coming from the country, Liverpool are willing to finally sign Yildiz to reinforce their frontline.

According to a story published today by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Juventus want to agree a new deal with the teenage sensation to ward off suitors.

The youngster only started 10 games in all competitions for the senior Bianconeri side last term and managed to find the net 4 times.

Gazzetta have mentioned that those 4 goals from Yildiz were enough to attract the interest from Dortmund and Liverpool ‘above all’.

In recent months, the suitors have relished the idea of tempting Juventus with offers close to £34m (40 million euros) and bonuses.

The Serie A giants know that the former Bayern Munich center forward will attract more clubs if he performs well at the European Championships for Turkey.

Hence, to discourage the suitors, Juve want to hand Yildiz a new deal until 2029. His current contract will expire in 2027.

Turkey will kick start their Euro 2024 campaign against Georgia on Tuesday.

At the moment, the Reds have quality and depth in the No.9 position with Nunez and Jota around. However, the latter’s injuries and the former’s finishing have been huge concerns at Anfield.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool move in with £34m offer to finally sign Yildiz?