Slot’s wish – Liverpool press to reach swift agreement to sign £50.8million star

Arne Slot officially became the head coach of Liverpool at the start of this month and the Dutch manager is focusing on improving the squad.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Slot’s request to reinforce the team includes a long term Anfield target, Goncalo Inacio.

News – Report – Liverpool submit £21.2million offer for signing – Decision made

According to an exclusive story covered by Caught Offside, the Reds want to secure the signing of the Portuguese international, who has been on their radar since last year.

The news source claim Slot plans for Liverpool include signing a top central defender and the priority target is none other than Inacio.

The 22-year-old opted to stay with Sporting CP in the winter window but now, he is prepared to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool hope to reach a swift agreement to sign the Primeira Liga star from the Lions in the coming weeks.

As per reports in Portugal, the Liga Nos champions want a fee of £50.8million (60 million euros release clause) in the summer transfer window to sell the Seleccao defender.

Inacio is currently in Germany for the European Championships and will most probably start for the 2016 winners when they collide against Czechia in the opening group game.

Last term, the Merseysiders conceded 41 goals in the Premier League and the likes of Arsenal and champions, Man City, had a better defensive record.

Therefore, Slot is looking to tighten things at the back and the arrival of Inacio would be a step up in the right direction for Liverpool.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.