Journalist – Liverpool told to pay £25.3million to get Spaniard signing done

Liverpool are linked with a number of central defenders and one of them is Spanish youngster, Dean Huijsen.

Back in March this year, Gazzetta revealed that the Reds are planning a real attack to hire the services of the teenager from Juventus.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, the Merseysiders have asked for conditions to lure the 19-year-old and are now aware of the asking price.

According to Calcio Atalanta, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Huijsen.

Juventus are prepared to offload their prized asset and could offer him to the Bergamo side in a swap deal to lure Teun Koopmeiners.

As per, Mirko Di Natale, Liverpool have recently asked for information about hiring Dean Huijsen.

The Italian journalist claims the suitors have been told they need to submit an important offer of £25.3million to the Bianconeri in order to get the signing done.

After featuring for the Dutch U-17, U-18 and U-19 national sides, Huijsen opted to get Spanish nationality and has so far made two appearances for their U-21 side.

Liverpool should replace Joel Matip, whose contract expires at the end of June, this summer with an experienced player and Huijsen is highly inexperienced.

The Netherlands born defender has only made a single senior appearance for the senior Juventus side thus far and started only four games in the Serie A on loan with AS Roma.

Therefore, the valuation of £25.3million should be considered too high.