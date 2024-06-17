Liverpool place £46.4million midfielder ‘at the top’ of signing list – Report

Liverpool have reportedly identified Atalanta star, Ederson, as the primary target to strengthen their midfield this summer, as per Tutto Juve.

The rumour mill has continued to link the Reds with numerous midfielders in recent times so it looks like Arne Slot is aiming to sign a new option to reinforce the engine room ahead of next season.

Joao Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz have all been mentioned as potential targets but it now emerges that Ederson is ‘at the top’ of their shortlist.

Atalanta reportedly value their star man at around £46.4m, therefore, the South American won’t be a cheap option for Liverpool and La Dea have previously shown that they don’t give any discount for their assets.

Ederson displayed impressive performances for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side last term and as a result, he has been selected to play for Brazil in the Copa America.

So, should the South American performs excellently in that tournament then there is a possibility that Atalanta could increase their asking price.

Liverpool decided to revamp their engine room by spending almost £150m last summer and considering they are looking to prioritise strengthening the defence this summer, it is going to be interesting to see how much money they opt to spend to sign a new midfielder.

Ederson provided a solid defensive cover in front of the Atalanta backline last season and was immense in their Europa League winning campaign.

