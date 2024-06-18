Record – After first bid, Liverpool told to offer £59million for signing, club agrees to sell

Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Leny Yoro from Lille, but the French club has decided to turn the offer down.

Reports in the media indicate that the Ligue 1 side will only sell their prized asset for a huge fee of £59million.

According to a story published by Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool moved in with an offer worth 50 million euros for Leny Yoro.

However, as per the Catalan source, the bid was turned down by Lille, who are looking for an amount of at least 60 million euros for their prized asset.

MD claim the Reds are hoping the teenage defender will turn down advances from Real Madrid and other suitors to move to Anfield.

As per today’s version of Record, the Les Dogues are ‘willing’ to sell the 18-year-old center half but only if their asking price is met.

According to the Portuguese source, Liverpool moved in with an initial bid of £42million (50 million euros), but Lille have made them aware that only an offer of £59million (70 million euros) will secure Leny Yoro.

The youngster was fantastic for Lille in the last campaign and has huge potential, which is exactly the reason European giants are after his signature.

However, the demand of £59million should be considered way too high keeping in view that Yoro will be out of contract in 12 months.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.