Report – Liverpool now set to submit offer to sign £35m star

Liverpool are reportedly set to submit a formal offer to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville this summer, as per Leeds Live.

The 22-year-old became the Championship’s Player of the Year after displaying impressive performances last term, scoring 19 goals and registering 9 assists in 43 appearances.

Following an excellent campaign last season, the Dutchman has been in high demand in the transfer window with Liverpool among those to have registered their interest in him.

The Merseyside club are seemingly looking to step up their efforts to sign the forward as they are preparing to launch an offer soon.

However, the report claims that Chelsea are also in this race and Brighton and Hove Albion have registered their interest in purchasing Summerville as well. Therefore, the Reds will have to overcome competition to lure him to Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano has recently revealed that Leeds could ask a fee of around £35m-£40m to let their star man leave and Daniel Farke’s side could be open to accepting the payment in instalments.

The Italian said:

“The correct fee will be around £35-£40m at the end of the story for Summerville. It’s also going to be important the payment terms, how many years to pay the fee and all these kinds of details will be important”

With Luis Diaz linked with a move away from the club in recent times, the Reds are seemingly exploring the market to sign a new left-winger in-case they are forced to let the Colombian leave the club.

Summerville is a talented player and could become a top-class player in future. In your view, should Liverpool submit an offer of around £35m to secure his signing.