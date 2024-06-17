Report – Liverpool are in talks to sign £40million versatile player

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Chelsea to sign Levi Colwill this summer, as per Graeme Bailey.

The Reds are said to be keen on luring a new defender in this transfer window, especially following the departure of Joel Matip.

The Merseysiders already have Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate so it appears they are aiming to sign a new left-sided defender to support Virgil van Dijk as they have been linked with a few left-footed center-backs in recent weeks.

Reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Liverpool have identified Colwill as a serious target and have already held talks with Chelsea to ‘enquire’ about the details of securing his signature

The Englishman is reportedly valued at around £40m and if Liverpool can manage to his his services for the mentioned fee then that would be a great business, considering his current age and potential.

However, Colwill isn’t the only option on the Reds’ wish-list to strengthen the defence as LOSC Lille star Leny Yoro is also on their radar but Real Madrid are said to be the favourite to purchase him.

Liverpool hold a long-term interest in Colwill as they were linked with a move for him last year. But, the defender eventually decided to remain at his boyhood club.

The Chelsea star is a centre-back by traits but played several games on the left-back amid the injury absence of Ben Chilwell last season.

The 21-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back and is also excellent in defensive contributions, hence his addition would definitely strengthen Liverpool’s backline should they manage to acquire his service this summer.