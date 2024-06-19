Liverpool have to agree £65m fee to finally secure signing – Report

Liverpool are linked with numerous quality center backs and once again, the name of Marc Guehi is in the focus.

The Merseysiders wanted to lure the England international in the last summer transfer window but did not hire any defender and opted to strengthen the midfield.

News – Marca – Liverpool are on the ‘offensive’ to sign £59million star

In January, the Reds placed the Crystal Palace star at the top of their wish-list to replace Cameroonian international, Joel Matip.

Now that Matip is set to leave the club at the end of this month, Liverpool are once again interested in signing Guehi.

However, reports in the British media have mentioned that the Anfield side will have to agree a mammoth fee of £65m to finally secure the Eagles star.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool, Man United and Tottenham are closely watching the situation of Guehi.

It is reported that keeping in view the high valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite, Palace have slapped a price tag of £65m on their prized asset considering he is playing at the European Championships for England, unlike the Everton star.

Similarly, The Telegraph claim Liverpool are interested in signing the Ivorian born defender, whose current deal at Selhurst Park will expire in 2026.

As per the report, Palace want him to sign an extension and will not listen to any offers of below £65m this summer.

Guehi had an injury hit campaign last term and was absent for a couple of months due to a knee concern. However, when fit, he proved to be solid at the back for the London club.

In the opening group game at the Euros, he partnered John Stones in the central defense and helped England keep a clean sheet against Serbia (1-0).

