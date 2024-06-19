Marca – Liverpool are on the ‘offensive’ to sign £59million star

Liverpool are in search of a quality central defender and the latest reports indicate the Reds are on the attack to sign Leny Yoro.

As per today’s version of Marca (news image provided below), Nacho could end up leaving Real Madrid this summer and the Los Blancos are looking to replace him.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £114,000 a week terms to secure signing – Report

The renowned Spanish news source claim the European Champions have targeted the signing of Leny Yoro, who is wanted by top clubs in the continent.

Marca claim Liverpool are one of the clubs on the ‘offensive’ to sign Yoro, who is expected to leave Lille this summer.

It is reported that even Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are attacking to sign the 18-year-old center half.

The French champions have already met the asking price set by the Les Dogues, but for now, the player is continues to ‘resist’ all the attacks, perhaps to join Real Madrid.

As far as the fee is concerned, we covered a story via Record yesterday claiming the Ligue 1 side want £59million (70 million euros) for their prized asset.

Yoro made 44 appearances for Lille in the last campaign and helped them keep no fewer than 20 clean sheets.

The Athletic have highlighted the stats why European giants are interested in signing the teenage sensation and at Anfield, he could be an ideal long term replacement for Van Dijl

In your view, should Liverpool offer £59million to sign Leny Yoro?