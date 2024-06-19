Liverpool in talks to sign £29.5m star, he’s prepared to agree Anfield move – Report

Liverpool are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Feyenoord star, David Hancko this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time under Arne Slot at De Kuip Stadium after joining the club back in 2022. However, it appears following the Dutch boss’ move to Anfield, he is now willing to reunite with the Slovak at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool are interested in purchasing Hancko and have already held talks with Feyenoord to learn about the details of securing his signature.

The Slovak could be available for a fee of around £29.5m, however, MD states that Atletico Madrid and Leicester City have also expressed their interest in acquiring his service, so there is competition for the 19-time English champions.

However, Hancko is said to be crazy about Liverpool since childhood and that could help the Reds persuade the defender to move to Anfield this summer.

Former Dutch defender, Tim De Cler, believes the 26-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career and he is prepared to play for a club of Liverpool’s stature.

He said:

“I think he can easily handle a club just below the top six in Europe. Then I’m talking about a club like Atlético Madrid or Liverpool. He can certainly handle that.”

Hancko started for Slovakia against Belgium in the European Championship earlier this week and helped his side beat the Red Devils by keeping a clean-sheet.

The Feyenoord star is a 6ft 2in tall left-footed defender and excellent in defensive contributions. He is also comfortable playing out from the back so he could be a solid acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.