Report – Liverpool now in talks to sign fast £48.9m-£50.6m star

Liverpool have reportedly held talks to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per Graeme Bailey.

The 21-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Basque club in recent years after coming through their youth system. The youngster enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, helping his side win the Copa del Rey title.

With Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s long-term futures currently uncertain, Liverpool are seemingly exploring the market to purchase a new winger and have identified Williams as a priority target after his recent emergence.

Arne Slot’s side have already held talks with the player’s representatives before getting a potential deal done this summer but the player has demanded a whopping £300,000-per-week in salary.

Bailey states that on HITC Arsenal have also opened talks to sign the player and he also demanded the same salary package to move to the Emirates Stadium.

It has been reported that Williams dreams of playing for Barcelona and in order to keep other suitors at a distance, he has asked for a huge salary package.

The Athletic Bilbao star has a release clause worth around £48.9m-£50.6m and the Spanish side have no intention of letting their star man leave for anything less than that.

Williams is a very fast technically gifted forward and has showcased that he possesses the qualities to become a world-class player in future.

Therefore, he would be a great acquisition for Liverpool should they secure his signature.