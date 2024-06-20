Liverpool have now ‘met’ £42m-£51m star, fee will be ‘reduced’ for signing – Report

Another day, another report on Leny Yoro, who should leave Lille in the current transfer window and is high on the wish-list of Liverpool.

Yesterday, we covered a story via Marca stating that the Reds are on the attack to hire the services of the teenage center back.

Today, the famous Spanish source have published (news image provided below) yet another interesting article on the subject.

Marca claim Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the three teams that have shown the ‘most interest’ in signing Leny Yoro.

It is reported that the above mentioned trio have even ‘met’ with the player. However, Real Madrid always seem to have an ‘advantage’ over signing any star, not just the French starlet.

The Los Blancos have offered a new deal to Nacho and the proposal is on the table until the end of this month.

If the Spaniard opts to reject the new deal, then Madrid will actively pursue the signing of Leny Yoro.

Marca state Lille are forced to sell the player not only because he can leave for free next year but also due to financial difficulties.

The Ligue 1 television rights are in crisis as after the departure of Mbappe, there is a drastic reduction in the next television contract from 800 million euros to 450 million euros.

Lille value their prized asset at around £42m-£51m (50-60 million euros). However, when the talks begin, fee ‘will be reduced’ to around 35-40 million euros.

