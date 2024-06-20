Blow for Liverpool with £59m player ready to secure Man United move – Report

Liverpool have reportedly suffered a huge blow in pursuit of LOSC Lille starlet, Leny Yoro, as the defender is ready to join Manchester United this summer, as per The Daily Star.

The Reds are said to be prioritizing signing a new defender following Joel Matip’s departure as a free agent. The rumor mill has continued to link the Merseyside club with a host of names and Yoro is a serious target for them.

According to The Star, Man Utd are also in the market for a new defender and were initially keen on purchasing Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton.

However, the two clubs are struggling to find an agreement over the transfer fee so United have shifted their focus to alternative options with Yoro emerging as the primary target.

The Red Devils have already ‘sounded out’ Lille to get this deal done with the defender ‘keen’ on moving to Old Trafford. Therefore, this is a huge blow for Liverpool in their hopes of luring the Frenchman.

Yoro is valued at around £59m by Lille, the youngster is deemed one of the best talents in the world at the moment and if Liverpool eventually miss out on signing him, then that’ll be a big loss for them.

Nevertheless, apart from Yoro, Liverpool have also been linked with Goncalo Inacio, Willian Pacho and Levi Colwill.

Hence, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arne Slot’s side eventually opt to sign any of those names to reinforce their backline if they can’t lure Yoro to Anfield this summer.