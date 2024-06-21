Talks held – Liverpool have to agree £84.6m fee and £80,000 a week deal for signing

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds are said to be prioritising purchasing a new centre-back this summer, however, it has recently started to emerge that they are also exploring options in the market as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has been linked with a move away from the club.

Nico Williams has been suggested as a serious option, however, it seems Kvaratskhelia is on their radar as well.

Liverpool have already held talks with Napoli to know how much the Italian side want to let their star man leave, while the Reds have also had talks with the player’s representatives to learn about his wage demands.

As per reports in Italy, Napoli want at least £84.6m[€100m] for Kvaratskhelia with the player demanding a salary package of €5m-per-year – which is around £80,000-a-week.

Kvaratskhelia currently earns around €1.5m-per-year and he didn’t get a salary hike despite helping his side win the Scudetto last year.

Napoli are reportedly keen on keeping hold of their star man and have offered a new contract to the forward to persuade him to stay but the proposal has fallen short of his demand.

The player’s agent and father have recently revealed that Kvaratskhelia isn’t happy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium and would be ready to leave this summer.

Therefore, Liverpool can manage to acquire his service, but negotiations with Napoli are always a daunting task and it will be intriguing to see whether the Merseyside club will look to sign Kvaratskhelia should the Azzurri remain firm on their whooping £84.6m valuation.