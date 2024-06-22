AS – Liverpool ‘are above the’ £46.5million “abnormal” star, press to secure signing

Liverpool are in talks to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao and the latest reports coming from Spain are intriguing.

As per today’s version of AS, the sharks of world football are on top of two Spanish wingers, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

News – Talks held – Liverpool have to agree £84.6m fee and £80,000 a week deal for signing

As far as the Athletic Bilbao playmaker is concerned, Liverpool are one of the pressing clubs, who ‘are above the footballer’.

Apart from the Merseysiders, the likes of Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea also want to take him to the Premier League.

On the other hand, Barcelona are trying to lure the 21-year-old, but for the Catalan giants, signing the player is like an ‘unattainable dream’ because the amount of the operation would exceed 100 million euros and they cannot afford it.

AS claim that a few months ago, he signed a deal with the La Liga side that has an ‘affordable clause’ of below 60 million euros.

According to The Athletic, the youngster who directly contributed in 27 goals last season, has a termination clause worth £46.5million (55 million euros).

The La Roja star has proved to be top class at the Euros thus far. Man United legend, Roy Keane, heavily praised the player after the game against Italy and said that he is “pure quality”

Moreover, former Liverpool striker, Daniel Sturridge, admired Nico Williams and Yamal on the X and said:

“Lamine Yamal is top class and Nico Williams is doing bits! These 2 guys are abnormal in terms of wingers for Spain. Speed, skill and direct! Spain have a bright future with these 2”

The 16-capped attacker mainly plays on the left wing and could be a quality replacement for Luis Diaz should the Anfield club opt to offload the Colombian this summer.

In your view, should Liverpool bid £46.5million to sign Nico Williams?