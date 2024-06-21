Report – Liverpool have moved in to sign £21.3million star – Contact made

Liverpool have reportedly moved in to sign Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori this summer, as per Corriere di Bologna.

The 22-year-old has emerged onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for the Rossoblu last campaign, helping his side secure Champions League qualification after finishing top-five in Serie A.

After being impressed by Calafiori’s performances in the Italian top-flight, Luciano Spaletti has called him up to the Italy squad for the ongoing European Championship and the youngster started both the games for his country in this tournament.

With Liverpool exploring the market to sign a new defender, they have now registered their interest in Calafiori and have already moved in to acquire his service.

It has recently been reported that the Merseyside club have held talks with Bologna to learn about the details of purchasing him so it looks like the Reds are looking to accelerate their efforts to get this deal done.

Bologna are said to be ready to sell Calafiori this summer if they receive an offer of around £21.3m, hence Liverpool can manage to reinforce their backline for a bargain deal should they secure his signature.

Calafiori is a 6ft 2in tall left-footed centre-back but is also capable of playing in the left-back position. The ability to play out from the back and the heading prowess are the two highlights of his game.

The youngster is a highly talented player and impressed in the opening game of the Euros against Albania. Unfortunately, last night he ended up scoring an own goal that gifted Spain the victory.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £21.3million to sign Calafiori?