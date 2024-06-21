‘Inevitable advances’ – Liverpool move expected to sign £33.8m versatile player – Reds ‘really like’ him

Liverpool want to hire the services of Turkish international, Kenan Yildiz, and are expected to move for him.

Last weekend, we covered a story via Gazzetta claiming that the Reds are above all in the race to sign the Euro 2024 starlet.

More recently, Corriere Torino (news image provided below) have revealed that the suitors are expected to move in to sign the 19-year-old, especially if he performs well at the European Championships.

The Turin based news source claim the Bianconeri want to do everything possible to prevent the teenager from the ‘inevitable advances’ of the top European clubs.

CT state Premier League giants, Liverpool and Champions League runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, ‘really like’ Yildiz.

It is reported that no one is non-transferable at Juventus but ‘maxi offers’ will be needed to convince the Serie A giants to sell.

Yildiz was brought on a free transfer after leaving Bayern Munich and it would take a bid worth £33.8m (40 million euros) to secure his signing this summer.

The youngster is a versatile talent who can effectively be deployed in multiple offensive positions. Last season, he mainly featured in the secondary striker role under Allegri.

He can also play in the No. 9 role and even on the left flank. In the opening group game of the Euros against Georgia, Yildiz featured on the left wing for 85 minutes as Turkey won 3-1.

The Juve starlet did not score or provide an assist but was menacing in the attacking third.

At Anfield, with forwards like Nunez, Gakpo and Jota around, do you think Liverpool should move to sign Yildiz?