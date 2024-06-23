Liverpool prepared to submit offer to sign £50.7m playmaker – Report

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to launch a formal offer to sign Real Madrid star Brahmin Diaz this summer.

After joining Los Blancos from Manchester City, the Spaniard initially struggled to find his feet at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. But, after returning from a three-year loan stint at AC Milan, he has seemingly become a mature player.

Diaz was largely used as an impact substitute by Carlo Ancelotti last term and this role seemingly brought the best out of him, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in 18 La Liga starts.

Liverpool are said to be looking to purchase a new attacker this summer and have ‘set their sights’ on signing Diaz from Real Madrid.

The Reds are prepared to submit a formal proposal of around £42m, however, Real Madrid reportedly want at least £50.7m for their star man.

Diaz wasn’t a first-choice option for Ancelotti and following Kylian Mbappe and Endrick’s arrival, the Spaniard could drop down even more in the pecking order next season.

So, leaving Los Blancos to play regular first-team football could be a tempting prospect for him and Liverpool could be an excellent destination should he joins the club.

Diaz is a specialist attacking midfielder but he has the ability to play on either flank. Therefore, his versatility would be a real asset for the Merseyside club should they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in this transfer window to bolster their attacking line.