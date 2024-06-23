Report – Signing £47million star ‘approved’ at Liverpool

The signing of Nico Williams has been approved at Liverpool, as per the latest reports going on in the media.

According to a story published by Caught Offside, Arne Slot has given the green light to Richard Hughes to move for the Spanish international.

News – Liverpool bid hard, ready to agree £42m fee demanded to secure signing – Report

The news source claim the former Feyenoord boss has ‘approved’ the transfer but will face stiff competition from Premier League sides.

As per the report, the Athletic Bilbao winger has a release clause of 50 million euros in his current contract.

However, as per The Athletic, the valuation of the termination clause is around £47million (55 million euros).

Nico Williams can play on either flank but naturally, he is a left winger. After top performances for Bilbao last term, he has been one of the shining stars for Spain at the European championships in Germany.

In the La Liga, the 21-year-old started 29 games last season, scored 4 goals and provided no 15 assists.

On the other hand, in Copa Del Rey winning campaign, he found the net on 3 occasions and also provided 5 assists.

At Anfield, the first choice left winger is Luis Diaz and the Colombian international scored 13 goals and provided just 5 assists for the Merseysiders last term.

Slot appreciates Nico’s profile, which is not a surprise and in all fairness, his £47million clause should be considered as a bargain in the current inflated market.

In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Nico Williams?