From Spain – Liverpool table ‘proposal’ to sign £59million defender

Liverpool have tabled a proposal to sign Leny Yoro, who is a wanted central defender in the transfer market, from Lille.

According to a story published by AS today, Liverpool have submitted a ‘proposal’ to sign Yoro but they are not the only ones who have made an offer to the player.

The famous Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the center back has also ‘received’ proposals from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the Anfield club and others have been made aware that the player only wants to move to Real Madrid this summer.

The CL winners beat Liverpool to the signings of Tchouameni and Bellingham. Now, it seems they will also win the race to sign Yoro.

The biggest problem for the 15-time European champions is the mammoth fee Lille are asking for the youngster, even though he will be out of contract in 2025.

AS claim the Ligue 1 side have slapped a huge price tag of £59million (70 million euros) on Yoro.

The La Liga champions are not interested in paying anything above £34million and are also pushing to get a deal done for a minimum fee of £26million.

Yoro was present at Wembley to watch the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. Now he dreams of playing in one for the Spanish giants.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.