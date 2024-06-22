Decision made after £59million star is backed to agree Liverpool move

Former striker Stan Collymore has backed Crystal Palace star Michael Olise to join Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are seemingly looking for a long-term successor of Mohamed Salah – who has been linked with a move away from the club in recent years.

It has been reported that the Egyptian is set to remain at Anfield next season but Saudi Arabian clubs remain keen on signing him and he could move there in future.

Nico Williams and Johan Bakayoko have been suggested as potential targets that Liverpool are looking at but Olise is reportedly on their wish-list as well.

Now, writing on Caught Offside, Collymore has said that Olise would be a ‘perfect’ option for Liverpool and the Merseyside club would be the right destination for him over the other English clubs such as Chelsea and Tottenham. So, the Reds should lure him to Anfield this summer.

He said:

“If I’m Olise and I’ve got a choice of Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, what have you – I’m going for Liverpool all day long. Liverpool would be a better option for him. I can see him as an absolute perfect fit! Get the job done, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.”

However, The Athletic has recently revealed that the Crystal Palace star has already agreed on personal terms with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian club are now set to open talks with the Eagles for the winger who has £59m release clause.

Therefore, it looks like Olise is going to join Bayern Munich and Liverpool won’t be able to get their man.

Hence, having missed out on purchasing him, it is now going to be interesting to see who Liverpool opt to go for to strengthen their frontline ahead of next season.