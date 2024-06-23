Liverpool bid hard, ready to agree £42m fee demanded to secure signing – Report

Liverpool want Leny Yoro to strengthen the central defense and the latest reports coming from Spain are intriguing.

According to multiple Spanish media outlets (news image provided below), the Reds are moving in to hire the services of the French starlet from Lille.

News – Decision made after £59million star is backed to agree Liverpool move

As per Mundo Deportivo, Lille want a fee of £42m (50 million euros) to sell the 18-year-old defender, who will be out of contract next summer.

The teenager favors a move to Real Madrid, however, the Los Blancos are not willing to meet the valuation knowing the player will be available for free in 12 months.

On the other hand, MD claim Liverpool and PSG are ‘bidding hard’ for Yoro and have ‘no problems’ in agreeing the asking fee of £42m.

Last week, the Catalan media outlet even reported that the Reds tabled a bid worth 50 million euros for the Ligue 1 starlet.

As per Marca, Liverpool, PSG and Manchester United have put ‘pressure’ to secure the signing of Leny Yoro.

The French champions have even moved in with a bid of 60 million euros but the player has responded by saying “Thanks, but no.”

He is waiting for Real Madrid, who have no intention of meeting the asking price but will start negotiating soon due to the pressure from other suitors.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.