Decision made as Liverpool move to sign £85,000 a week playmaker – Report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign Real Madrid star, Arda Guler, this summer, as per Marca.

The 19-year-old joined Los Blancos in a dramatic manner last summer as Barcelona were initially thought to be the favourites to secure his signature but Carlo Ancelotti’s side made a late swoop and hijacked the deal.

News – From Spain – Liverpool table ‘proposal’ to sign £59million defender

However, upon moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Guler struggled with injury problems during the first half of last season, but he featured for the Spanish giants during the business end, scoring six goals in four La Liga starts.

The youngster even scored an outstanding goal from long-range in the opening group stage game of the European Championship for Turkey against Georgia and that strike eventually helped his side come away with all three points.

However, there are concerns about his game-time at Real Madrid next season, especially following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick. So, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times.

Liverpool are seemingly looking to take advantage of the situation and have already made contact to learn about his current situation before making a potential move. However, Real Madrid have made their decision, consider him untouchable, and have no intention of losing a player of his qualities.

The Turkish international, who currently earns around £85,000-a-week in salary at Los Blancos, is a highly talented player and if Liverpool can manage to acquire his service then that will be a great coup for them.

However, with Real Madrid keen on keeping their prized asset, the Reds should look elsewhere to reinforce the offense at Anfield.