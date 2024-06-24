Report – Liverpool ‘willing to bid’ to sign £50.7m former Premier League player

Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing to bid’ to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman this summer, as per reports in Spain.

The 26-year-old showcased glimpses of his qualities during his time at Charlton Athletic, but after joining Everton back in 2017, he struggled to flourish his career.

Between 2017 and 2022, he played for the Toffees, Fulham, RB Leipzig and Leicester City but couldn’t find his feet for any of those clubs.

However, after signing for La Dea, he has resurrected his career under Gian Piero Gasperini’s guidance. The Nigerian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 17 goals and registering 10 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions.

He scored a hat-trick in the Europa League final for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen and helped his side win a major trophy for the first time in more than six decades.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool have been impressed by Lookman’s performance in the Europa League final and are now willing to submit a proposal to lure him to Anfield.

The Italian club are asking a fee of around £50.7m[€60m] for their star man so Liverpool will have to splash big money to secure his signature.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in him and are ready to step up their efforts to get this deal done.

Lookman likes to play in the left-wing position but is also comfortable on the opposite side, additionally, he can be deployed as a secondary striker.

He is a technically gifted player and has experience of playing in the Premier League. However, considering his Everton connection, it will not be surprising to see him turn down a move to Liverpool.