Report – Liverpool made under £84.5million offer for signing

Liverpool reportedly made a proposal worth under £84.5m to sign LOSC Lille defender, Leny Yoro, as per Marca.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from Les Dogues after entering the final year of his current contract with the Reds said to be keen on reinforcing their backline by purchasing the Frenchman.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree deal close to asking fee to secure signing – Report

Lille were reportedly willing to keep hold of their star man and tried to persuade him to stay. So, they were initially demanding a fee of around £84.5m to let him leave.

Liverpool held talks with the Ligue 1 side and offered a fee under £84.5m to lure him to Anfield. In addition, Manchester United were also willing to spend a fee similar to that to secure his signature.

However, Yoro has decided not to renew his deal with Lille or go to any of the Premier League clubs as his priority is to join Real Madrid and the defender has already informed his other suitors about his decision.

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing him and previously made an approach but were put off by Lille’s demand.

However, with the defender not willing to renew his deal, Les Dogues have lowered their valuation and are ready to accept a fee of around £51m.

As per Marca, the teenager’s willingness to play another season in France to run down his contract could even force Lille to further drop the asking price.

Taking into consideration that Yoro does not want to move anywhere else apart from Real Madrid, Liverpool should explore alternative options to strengthen their defensive department.