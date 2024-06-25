Liverpool plot deal, have to agree £46.5m in fee and agent commissions for signing – Report

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move to sign Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Having displayed promising performances last term, helping his side qualify for the Champions League, the 23-year-old has come under the radar of several big clubs around Europe.

AC Milan initially started talks with the player about a potential swoop but, it has emerged in recent times that Man Utd have also entered the race and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a possible move this summer.

It appears Liverpool have also expressed their interest in signing him as their new manager Arne Slot appreciates his compatriot very much.

CO claims that the Reds are waiting on the wings and could look to step up their efforts should Man Utd couldn’t agree on a deal to secure his signature.

Zirkzee reportedly has a £33.82m[€40m] release clause in his current contract and his agent is demanding an amount of around £12.68m[€15m] in commission to allow this deal to happen.

Therefore, Liverpool will have to spend £46.5m in total package to lure the Dutchman to Anfield this summer.

The Bologna star is a technically gifted player and is more like a false nine type of striker than a natural number nine as he likes to drop deep and link-up the play. So, he could be the Reds’ new Roberto Firmino should they purchase him this summer.

However, it seems Man Utd and AC Milan are currently leading this race and Liverpool haven’t progressed over this deal yet.