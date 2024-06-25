Liverpool prepared to agree deal close to asking fee to secure signing – Report

Liverpool are looking to improve the quality and depth of their attack and the name of Ademola Lookman is lately in the lime light.

According to Calcio Mercato, the futures of the Nigerian playmaker and Teun Koopmeiners at Atalanta is up in the air.

To ward off suitors, La Dea have slapped a price tag of 60 million euros on the influential duo who helped them win the Europa League last term.

CM claim the above mentioned fee is out of the reach of the Italian Serie A clubs but the Premier League teams can reach an agreement.

As such, Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal close to the asking fee to sign Lookman from Atalanta.

It is reported that the Reds, Manchester United and Chelsea are willing to offer an amount close to the 60 million euros demanded by the Bergamo club for the Super Eagles attacker.

The Italian side do not want to lose both the players, so, if Koopmeiners is sold, then they will do everything to hold on to Lookman.

The African star, who has so far made 23 appearances for the national side, was immense for Atalanta in the last campaign.

In all competitions, he directly contributed in 27 goals under Gasperini, while mainly playing as a secondary striker.

The 26-year-old can effectively play as a center forward and also as a left winger if needed. In the EL final, he started on the left flank and netted a fantastic hattrick.

In your view, should Liverpool pay around 60 million euros to sign Ademola Lookman?