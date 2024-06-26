Liverpool have ‘immediate’ cash to seal £46.3m-£50.6m signing – Report

Liverpool reportedly have the financial muscle to sign Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners this summer, as per Corriere della Sera.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move away from Gewiss Stadium following his admission that he wants to leave La Dea to take the next step in his career.

Juventus are said to be interested in purchasing him, however, the Reds have continuously been linked with a move for him over the last few weeks.

The Italian outlet reports that Juventus have already opened talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join and the midfielder has agreed on a five-year contract with €4.5m-a-year in wages with the Bianconeri.

However, Atalanta are demanding around £46.5m-£50.6m to let their star man leave, but Juventus don’t have the money to lure the Dutchman by matching La Dea’s asking price.

Liverpool are reportedly in an advantageous position in this regard as they have ‘immediate financial availability’ to get the deal done.

Koopmeiners previously revealed that he would be open to moving to the Premier League so Liverpool could manage to persuade him to join the club should Juventus fail to secure his signature.

However, CdS mentions that Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in signing Koopmeiners so Liverpool are likely to face competition from their rivals over this deal.

Koopmeiners is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park however, his best position is the number eight role. He is dynamic, strong, excellent with possession and also works hard without possession.

Therefore, he could be a great coup for Liverpool should they acquire his service. However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club eventually lure him to Anfield this summer.