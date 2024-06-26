Liverpool in “direct” talks, ready to lead to sign £59m star – Report

Arne Slot is in search of a top central defender to reinforce the backline and Leny Yoro is constantly linked with Liverpool.

The latest reports going on in the media suggest that the Reds are in direct talks about signing the youngster from Lille this summer.

News – Liverpool plot deal, have to agree £46.5m in fee and agent commissions for signing – Report

According to The Athletic, Liverpool consider Yoro a unique market opportunity and want to be in the lead to sign him if he fails to move to Real Madrid.

A similar story has been covered by Football Insider, who claim the Anfield side are ready to take advantage if the 18-year-old does end up joining the Los Blancos.

On the other hand, renowned transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano has claimed:

“Liverpool and PSG, also Manchester United in the last 24-48 hours, in direct contacts, made all parties of the Leny Yoro deal aware of their interest by saying: ‘In case the deal with Real Madrid collapses, we are here, we would like to enter the story for Leny Yoro’.

Two days ago, we covered a story via AS stating that Lille are demanding a fee of £59m (70 million euros) for the teenager and Madrid are not ready to pay the asking price.

If Yoro is desperate to only play for the European champions, then he might even opt to run down his contract and join them for free next summer.

Such a decision would likely force Lille to drop the huge amount they are currently demanding for his sale.

Do you think Liverpool have any chance of getting Leny Yoro with Real Madrid pushing for his signature?