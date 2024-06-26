Report – Liverpool willing to sign £46.4m player to replace £63.2m star

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

The 21-year-old has become a well-known figure in the world of football after displaying his qualities in the Spanish top-flight at this tender age.

Following that, he has secured his place in the Spain national team’s starting eleven, and he displayed an excellent performance against Italy in the European Championship last week.

MD reports that Barcelona are willing to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool and Arne Slot is ready to let the Colombian leave as long as he gets a proper replacement with the Dutch boss willing to lure Williams.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join the club with the winger having a release clause worth around £46.4m.

The Reds monitored Williams’ development over the last few seasons and it appears after being impressed by his performances, they are now planning to make a swoop for him.

The Athletic Bilbao star is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool as a potential replacement for Diaz, who’s valued at around £63.2m, if they purchase him.

However, the 21-year-old reportedly dreams of joining Barcelona with the Blaugrana also interested in him. But, Diaz is Hansi Flick’s primary target to reinforce the frontline so if Liverpool let the South American join the Catalan giants then they could manage to secure Williams’ signature.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will eventually manage to purchase Williams. Both players are currently busy playing in the European Championships and Copa America, hence a deal doesn’t look imminent at the moment.