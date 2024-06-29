Deal close – Man United prepared to agree £46.6m signing of Liverpool target

Liverpool have been plotting a move to sign Joshua Zirkzee, but as per reports, Man United are closing in to secure a deal worth £46.6m.

A few days ago, CO reported that Arne Slot likes the Dutch forward and could hijack United’s move to hire him from Bologna.

However, as per the latest reports coming from Italy, the Red Devils are in pole position to get the deal over the line.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via The Faithful), Man United are ‘closer’ to Joshua Zirkzee, who is expected to leave the Rossoblu in the summer transfer window.

As per the Italian source, the 23-year-old striker has a release clause of 40 million euros, on the other hand, his representative, Kia Joorabchian, is demanding a commission of 15 million euros.

So, a combined fee worth 55 million euros (£46.6m) is needed to get the signing done.

It is reported that Man United are prepared to pay, without any problem, the £46.6m required to agree the deal for Zirkzee.

PG view

Liverpool do have the likes of Nunez, Gakpo and Jota in their strike-force and there is no real need to sign a center forward at Anfield.

The Uruguayan international is in red hot form for the national side at the Copa America and has netted two goals in as many group games.

On the other hand, Gakpo has scored two goals so far at the European Championships for the Netherlands, who will face Romania in the Round of 16 next week.

Slot should hand Nunez and Gakpo the chance to shine next season. What do you think?

The situation at Old Trafford is alarming as far as the CF position is concerned. Hojlund is the only out and out center forward and United do need a replacement for Martial.

Therefore, it is not surprising United are willing to splash the cash to sign Zirkzee.