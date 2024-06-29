Report – Liverpool have called to sign £59.3million star as rivals now consider ‘plan B’

Liverpool remain linked with Leny Yoro, who might not end up at Real Madrid despite wanting to move to the Bernabeu.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the Los Blancos will accelerate to land the Lille starlet before preseason but if things go south, they now have a ‘plan B’.

The biggest obstalcle for the European champions is the asking fee demanded by the Ligue 1 club i.e. £59.3million. On the other hand, there is fierce competition for his signature.

PSG have already tabled a bid worth 60 million euros and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have called to sign Leny Yoro.

However, the 18-year-old has rejected the ‘calls’ from Old Trafford and Anfield and has said ‘yes’ to a move to Real Madrid.

The Spanish champions will not enter into a bidding war and do not want to pay more than 40 million euros for Yoro.

AS claim if Lille takes the ‘hard path’, then Madrid will move for an alternative in the form of Riccardo Calafiori, another Liverpool target,

The Italian international is the plan B and he can be signed for the 40 million euros the La Liga giants are willing to spend on Yoro.

Yoro is a generational talent, which is exactly why Liverpool and big European clubs are after his signature.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.