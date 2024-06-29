Report – Liverpool initiate move to sign £100million star

Liverpool have reportedly initiated a move to sign Newcastle United ace Anthony Gordon this summer, as per Graeme Bailey.

Having joined the Magpies from Everton in January last year, the 23-year-old initially struggled to showcase his best but, he enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists in 35 Premier League appearances.

News – Liverpool have called to sign £59.3million star as rivals now consider ‘plan B’

Now, Bailey has reported on HITC that with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz linked with moves away from the club, Liverpool have decided to explore the market to purchase a new winger and have earmarked Gordon as a key target.

The Reds’ scouting department believe the Newcastle star is a highly talented player and could reach the ‘very top’ so they are keen on signing him this summer and Liverpool have already opened talks with the Magpies to enquire about the details of securing his signature.

Eddie Howe’s side reportedly value their star man at around £100m, hence it is going to be extremely difficult for the Merseyside club to get any potential deal done for him if Newcastle don’t lower their valuation.

The Englishman is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank. His explosive nature and willingness to work hard without possession are the highlights of his game and these are the two key attributes Liverpool want in their wingers.

Therefore, he would reinforce the Reds’ forward line if he moves to Anfield this summer. However, his Everton connection could complicate the deal for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether he would entertain a move to the Toffees’ arch-rivals.

