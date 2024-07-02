Report – £42.4m star tempted to agree move to Liverpool – Reds lining up move

As per the latest reports in Italy, Riccardo Calafiori is tempted to agree a move to Liverpool and Bologna are targeting a replacement for the central defender.

According to a story published by Corriere di Bologna today, big Premier League clubs, including he Reds, are ‘lining up’ moves to sign the Azzurri star this summer.

After Italy’s exit from the European Championships, Calafiori is currently on a break, but in the next few days, confrontation is expected between his representatives and the management of Bologna to decide on his future.

The Rossoblu are keen on holding on to the center back for at least one more year but they face an increasingly large audience of ‘admirers’.

Calafiori is enticed by the suitors and the ‘biggest temptations’ for him are the interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and the Hammers.

In such a scenario, Bologna are already looking at options to replace the 22-year-old.

Corriere di Bologna claim the Serie A side have targeted the signing of Marseille defender, Leonardo Balerdi, to replace Calafiori.

Sartori, technical director, would like to keep the Italian but if he leaves, he likes the profile of Balerdi, who has earned two caps with Argentina.

Yesterday, Gazzetta revealed that it would take a maximum fee of 50 million euros (£42.4m), to sign Calafiori this summer.

Liverpool have been searching for a quality center half for a long time, should they move to lure the youngster?